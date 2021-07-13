Two men die in Alex looting

The violent protests that hit Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal over the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma have said the lives of 10 people.

The violent protests that hit Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal over the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma have said the lives of 10 people.



President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night said the devastating protests which have led to the destruction of livelihoods, economy and property could not be allowed to continue happening...