Two men die in Alex looting
The violent protests that hit Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal over the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma have said the lives of 10 people.
The violent protests that hit Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal over the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma have said the lives of 10 people.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night said the devastating protests which have led to the destruction of livelihoods, economy and property could not be allowed to continue happening...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.