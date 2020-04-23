Informal traders queue to apply for trading permits in Johannesburg

Maria Malope, 42, who sells fruit and vegetables outside Jabulani mall said her permit had expired.

"My permit was valid till April 16 and now I am here to get another one. I don't want to find myself on the wrong side of the law because this is the only way for me to put food on the table for my children," she said.

Kedibone Mathe,42, said she had permit to go to the market and buy her stock.

"I have had problems with the police who said my permit was only valid to buy stock and not to sell. We have been here since dawn and I am worried I will go home without being helped. I can't afford to lose a day because we survive from hand to mouth, if I don't sell anything today how will I buy food for my children? I also have to raise enough money to be able to pay my rent," she said.

City of Johannesburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said the city had started with the second phase of issuing permits.

"Those who got their permits two weeks back are not supposed to be there as their permits are still valid. We are helping people who do not have permits and unfortunately we will have to call police for those who have fake permits," Modingoane said.