Two men get life behind bars for 'well-orchestrated' Lanseria murder

Two men were on Tuesday sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Ockert Ralph at a plot in Lanseria, Johannesburg, just over two years ago.

Bongani Thabani Ndlovu, 35, and Jabulani Meli Dlamini, 41, were also sentenced to 20 years for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, and 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The sentences will run concurrently.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the crimes took place on May 7 2018.

According to the prosecution, Ndlovu and Dlamini trailed Ockert's car after he drew cash at Fourways Mall.