Alleged looter's body found in ruins of rammed guard house

Paramedics and police have discovered the body of an alleged looter under a collapsed guard house rammed by a truck during riots in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal.

The man, who paramedics estimated was about 30 years old, was entrapped in the debris after the structure he was in in the Westmead industrial district collapsed earlier this week.

He was one of more than 200 people killed in the riots which rocked Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal this past week after the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

The industrial districts of Westmead, Pinetown, and New Germany became looting hotspots in what President Cyril Ramaphosa in a speech on Friday night termed a “deliberate, co-ordinated, and well planned attack” on SA’s democracy.