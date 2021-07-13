Death toll from violent riots climbs past 70, with more than 1,200 arrests

At least 72 people have died in riots and civil unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, say police, while confirming that the violence has spread to two other provinces.

Col Brenda Muridili, speaking on behalf of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints), said that 14 murder cases were being investigated in KZN and 19 in Gauteng. There were 13 inquest dockets opened in KZN and 26 in Gauteng linked to fatalities.

“The greater part of the inquest dockets relate to stampedes that occurred during incidents of looting of shops and malls, while other deaths and injuries were related to ATM explosions and shootings,” said Muridili.

She confirmed the death of Ekurhuleni metro police officer Meshack Mahlangu, who was shot when responding to looting at Sam Ntuli mall in Katlehong on Monday evening when a mob fired live rounds at police.