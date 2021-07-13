Law will deal harshly with rioting looters – Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has warned that those caught and arrested for the riots in the province would be dealt with harshly as criminals.

Zikalala addressed a media briefing on Tuesday morning on the violence that has intensified in the province since the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma.

The violence has now spilled into Gauteng, with the protests having turned into a looting spree in malls, blockading and damaging of roads as well as burning of trucks and other vehicles.

Zikalala said while the provincial government was still collating information relating to the real cause of the escalation of the protest into violence and looting, those apprehended would have to “face the full might of the law”.

“Unfortunately for those who think we are going to compromise in this regard, we are not going to compromise. We want to plead with all people to desist from these wrong acts so that we don’t get to that point,” Zikalala said.

He said police had not anticipated that the protests for Zuma’s release would develop into brazen acts of violence and criminality.