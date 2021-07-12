South Africa

Prisoner dies in KZN prison trying to 'take advantage' of fire

12 July 2021 - 17:05
An inmate died at the Umzinto Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal after falling while trying to escape during a fire that broke out at the facility. Stock photo.
An inmate has died at the Umzinto prison in KwaZulu-Natal after he fell while trying to escape on Monday.

A fire had broken out at the prison earlier on Monday, correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said, and the prisoner was one of a group that had tried to “take advantage” of the situation and flee from custody.

“One inmate from a group that had climbed to the roof in an attempt to escape succumbed to his injuries after falling to the ground,” said Nxumalo. 

He said correctional services officials and the police were at the centre to quell any potential flare-ups and make sure the situation was under control.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms any attempts by inmates to undermine security at the centre. We will not hesitate to take strong action against those behind such acts,” Nxumalo said.

Earlier, Nxumalo said the fire had been contained and the situation brought back to normalcy.

“All correctional centres remain on high alert due to protests in different parts of the country. The department of correctional services is working closely with other law- enforcement agencies in this regard.”

