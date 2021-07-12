South Africa

Private ambulance association pulls vehicles off the road as protests continue in KZN

12 July 2021 - 10:11
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
KwaZulu-Natal Private Ambulances Services said ambulances have been blocked by protesters since the unrest started.
KwaZulu-Natal Private Ambulances Services said ambulances have been blocked by protesters since the unrest started.
Image: supplied

Amid the Covid-19 third wave, more than 30 private ambulance services in KwaZulu-Natal stopped operating to protect their vehicles from rampaging protesters on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal Private Ambulances Services secretary-general Mario Booysen said the decision followed an attack on a government ambulance on Sunday night.

“Last night a government ambulance was set alight on the N2 in northern KwaZulu-Natal. At this stage, we don’t know if a patient was being transported or if there have been any injuries,” he said.

He said ambulances have been blocked by protesters since the unrest started.

Police and private security companies battled to disperse protesters from Friday when the protest action, themed #FreeJacobZuma and #KZNShutdown on social media, saw violence erupting across the province. It has since spread to Gauteng.

TimesLIVE

IN PICS | Looters tear apart Johannesburg over the weekend

Parts of Johannesburg resembled a war zone yesterday after supporters of former president Jacob Zuma wreaked havoc in the city, leaving a trail of ...
News
1 hour ago

Looters are so shameless

Time has proven once more that we have a more deadly virus among us that is so stubborn and continues to surface even though we try hard to fight it.
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma leaves Nkandla homestead and 'in police custody'
Hollywood actor David Oyelowo is making his feature directorial debut