Oxygen supply, patient care and vaccinations affected by ongoing violent protests

Mediclinic Southern Africa (MCSA) said access to some of its facilities proved challenging, while the delivery of some supplies, as well as movement of patients between facilities, had also been affected.

“The contingency measures that are in place include contingency staffing, the temporary closure of the vaccination centres in areas at risk — in line with the Department of Health’s directive in this regard — and the cancellation of elective surgeries in areas of unrest. MCSA is also endeavouring to secure the delivery of critical supplies like oxygen at this time of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Mediclinic Southern Africa said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng government condemned the sporadic violent protests and the affect they have on the provision of services across the province.

“Some provincial government services, including vaccination sites in the affected areas, have had to temporarily close due to safety concerns by both the staff and members of the public. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) teams are equally experiencing difficulty in responding to distress calls in communities due to limited access,” the province said in a statement.

The protests also disrupted the rollout of vaccinations at several sites.

Discovery Health told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that it has temporarily closed its vaccination sites including those in partnership with Virgin Active, in the interest of the safety of those seeking vaccines and employees.

Discovery Health CEO Dr Ryan Noach said the scenes of unrest across the country were deeply concerning.