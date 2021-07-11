South Africa

Parliament calls for end to violent protest in KZN

11 July 2021 - 12:04
Londiwe Dlomo Journalist
Parliament has called for calm in KwaZulu-Natal due to protests over the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: GCIS

Large crowds describing themselves as Zuma supporters blockaded freeways such as the N3 and N2 and torched 28 trucks on Friday.

"Such acts, including the torching of trucks, malicious damage to property and interfering with freedom of movement threaten the right to life, peace and livelihoods at a time when the nation is also suffering hardships because of the Covid-19 pandemic," said parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

Acknowledging the rights of South Africans to protest peacefully as stated in the constitution, parliament cautioned against the spreading of "fake information" via social media that would incite violence or any illegal activity.

Mothapo said the violent protest actions were not representative of the broad sentiments of the citizens of KZN or South Africans in general.

"The presiding officers are sympathetic to the personal difficulties confronting former president Jacob Zuma. However, the rule of law and supremacy of the constitution must prevail and be observed by all." 

Police said on Saturday that 27 people had been arrested for the violence.

