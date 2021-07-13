South Africa

WATCH | Army on ground to help police as looting sweeps Gauteng, KZN

13 July 2021 - 11:40
Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer

The cabinet took a decision to deploy members of the SANDF in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in the wake of violent protests.

Widespread protests, which have resulted in the looting and torching of shops, buildings and vehicles, has attracted the concern of the cabinet.

The cabinet took a decision to deploy members of the military in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in the wake of protests against the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. The military confirmed it was deploying members after a request from the police.

President Cyril Ramaphosa called for calm on July 12 as the police reported more than 400 arrests and six deaths.

Opportunistic criminals appeared to be taking advantage of the anger some feel about Zuma’s incarceration to steal and cause destruction.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Small army presence in central Durban

The SA National Defence Force was visible in central Durban on Tuesday morning in an attempt to prevent further rampant looting.
News
3 hours ago

Looters steal broadcasting equipment, silencing Alex FM

Alex FM has has been looted and has not been able to get on air.
News
4 hours ago

Retailers, banks shut shop as protests escalate

Factories were burnt down in Pietermaritzburg by protesters as #FreeJacobZuma protests escalated on Monday.
News
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Army deployed as mass looting sweeps Gauteng, KZN
Jacob Zuma leaves Nkandla homestead and 'in police custody'