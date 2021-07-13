KZN residents hunt for bread, milk, fuel and baby formula
As soon as day broke on Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal residents began searching for shops that were open to buy basic supplies.
Many took to social media to ask where to find milk, bread and, in most cases, milk formula for babies.
Looting and violence continued as residents queued at shops that were opened for a limited time. These queues were longer than one kilometre.
In Cowey Road in Musgrave, people queued to buy bread rolls from a car while in Pietermaritzburg loaves of bread were sold from private homes.
Motorists, who braved leaving their homes, drove around searching for fuel. Those that did find a fuel station with petrol available, had to also wait in long queues.
Police and private security companies have been battling to disperse protesters from Friday when the protest action, themed #FreeJacobZuma and #KZNShutdown on social media, saw violence erupt across the province. It has since spread to Gauteng.
