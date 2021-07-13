South Africa

KZN residents hunt for bread, milk, fuel and baby formula

13 July 2021 - 12:40
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Durban residents queue to buy bread rolls from a car in Musgrave.
Image: Suthentira Govender

As soon as day broke on Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal residents began searching for shops that were open to buy basic supplies. 

Many took to social media to ask where to find milk, bread and, in most cases, milk formula for babies.

Looting and violence continued as residents queued at shops that were opened for a limited time. These queues were longer than one kilometre.

Durban residents queue at a spaza shop for basic supplies.
Image: Suthentira Govender

In Cowey Road in Musgrave, people queued to buy bread rolls from a car while in Pietermaritzburg loaves of bread were sold from private homes.

A Durban resident stocks up on bread rolls.
Image: Suthentira Govender

Motorists, who braved leaving their homes, drove around searching for fuel. Those that did find a fuel station with petrol available, had to also wait in long queues.

Police and private security companies have been battling to disperse protesters from Friday when the protest action, themed #FreeJacobZuma and #KZNShutdown on social media, saw violence erupt across the province. It has since spread to Gauteng.

