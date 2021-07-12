Dali Mpofu presents Jacob Zuma’s case to Constitutional Court

By hearing the state capture inquiry’s application to hold former president Jacob Zuma in contempt directly, and not as an appeal from a lower court, the Constitutional Court had to treat itself the same way it treated any lower court: if its judgment breached Zuma’s constitutional rights, it must reverse it, argued Zuma’s counsel advocate Dali Mpofu.

Mpofu was making Zuma’s case to the Constitutional Court — the apex court, from which there is no appeal — that it must reverse or “rescind” its earlier judgment which found Zuma in contempt and sentenced him to 15 months in prison. Zuma was taken into custody last Wednesday.

The state capture inquiry went straight to the ConCourt to ask it to order that Zuma be compelled to obey its summons, and the court granted that order in January.

The inquiry then summoned him to appear in February but he did not go, putting him in breach of the court’s order. The inquiry then went back to the Constitutional Court to ask for an order that Zuma be held in contempt of court. That order was granted earlier this month and Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Both times the inquiry approached the ConCourt, Zuma refused to participate in the proceedings. He also declined a further direction from the court to address him on an appropriate penalty if it were to find him in contempt. Instead he made public statements claiming he was being targeted and accusing some judges of betraying their oath of office.