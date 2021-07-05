Gunshots outside Nkandla despite high police presence

The streets of Nkandla were a hive of activity with former president Jacob Zuma’s supporters who came out in numbers yesterday – the last day on which he was supposed to hand himself to police to be directed to a prison where he would begin his 15-month sentence.

From morning till early evening, some of the streets remained inaccessible as the SA Police Service said it had “enhanced” its deployment of “security forces” in KwaZulu-Natal as large crowds flocked to Nkandla, in defiance of lockdown regulations.

The Constitutional Court found Zuma to be in contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months.

He has since filed a rescission application and also wants the Pietermaritzburg high court to interdict his arrest, which the ConCourt ordered should be within three days if he fails to hand himself over to police. It lapses on Wednesday.

The national joint operational and intelligence structure (NatJOINTS) yesterday said in a statement that it had enhanced its operational capacity.

The statement came after, earlier in the day, it appeared officers stationed in northern KZN were unable to hold a roadblock to prevent convoys of defiant supporters from descending on his homestead.

Reporters covering an evolving situation at Nkandla reported crowds of people, many without masks, including Zuma and his son, marching together.

They reported that supporters also fired firearms mere metres away from Nkandla, an indication that some supporters were armed.

NatJOINTS spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said the enhancement of the security forces was in response to incidents “in which people are seen to be undermining the authority of the state, including the flouting of the DMA [Disaster Management Act] regulations”.

Zuma’s son, Duduzane, showed his face.

Senior members of the ANC also arrived and met Zuma.