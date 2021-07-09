South Africa

Judge Mnguni blasts Zuma as defiant, scandalous against the judiciary

The Pietermaritzburg high court has blasted the former president Jacob Zuma as defiant and scandalous against the judiciary as it dismissed his application to interdict his arrest by the police.

09 July 2021 - 13:26
Siviwe Feketha Political Reporter

Zuma had approached the high court and pleaded for the interdict on Tuesday after he failed to hand himself over to serve jailed time as ordered by the Constitutional Court which slapped him with a 15-month sentence for contempt of court...

