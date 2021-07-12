Jacob Zuma's fate to be decided: Will he stay in jail?

Tshiqi asked whether he was saying that in every judgment, is it OK for a party to sit back and not reply and then come with an application of a rescission?

Mpofu asked whether a person would be remedy-less because they had earlier elected not to oppose an application.

“It simply cannot be our law, even in logic,” Mpofu argued.

He said the court cannot say that an applicant could forfeit his right to life, simply because he had thought a matter which he believed would be frivolous was entertained by the court, which ultimately ruled against him.

He highlighted that there were several rights that a person could not waive on, including the right to a free trial.

“At any point when you perceive that your rights have been infringed, there should be a remedy ... For every right, there should be a remedy, otherwise the rights of the Constitutional Court are hollow,” Mpofu argued.

Mpofu had submitted that the Constitutional Court itself that may have exceeded the bounce of the constitution. “We don’t say this very lightly but we say it because it relates to the supremacy of our constitution,” Mpofu said.

Mpofu has argued that it is the constitution that is supreme and not the Constitutional Court.

But trying to soften his blow, Mpofu said such errors were made even in lower courts.

“If you could assume that the order [to jail Zuma without trial] was unconstitutional or exceeded the defence of the Constitutional Court, the question is what should happen? What should happen is what happens on a daily basis ... The aggrieved must approach the court and seek relief,” Mpofu said.

He said while there was “awkwardness” in bringing the order before the same apex court, there is however “nothing earth shattering about that”.

He said all the court needed to establish was whether it infringed on Zuma’s rights when it took a move to jail him without trial. If that is the case, it should move to rectify this.

This case is being heard as Zuma last week started serving his 15-month sentence in a correctional facility in Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal.

Proceedings continue.

Background

Zuma had filed the application on Friday, June 2, shortly after the court had ordered that he had a matter of days to hand himself over to police to start serving a 15-month jail term.