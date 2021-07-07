South Africa

Police minister Bheki Cele arrives in KZN as Zuma arrest deadline looms

By TimesLIVE - 07 July 2021 - 13:31
Police minister Bheki Cele has arrived in KwaZulu-Natal amid speculation about former president Jacob Zuma's arrest. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Police minister Bheki Cele has arrived in KwaZulu-Natal as the deadline for the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma looms.

Cele was mandated by the Constitutional Court to ensure Zuma is taken into custody by the end of Wednesday to begin serving his 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court.

THE LAW EXPLAINED | Will Jacob Zuma report to police on Wednesday or be arrested?

The minister, through the state attorney, has asked acting chief justice Raymond Zondo for an abeyance on the arrest until all court processes have been  concluded but has not yet received a response.

Cele has previously said that without a response from Zondo, he would have no choice but to take Zuma into custody.

His spokesperson Lirandzu Themba on Wednesday confirmed Cele was in KwaZulu-Natal but would not be drawn into supplying any further information.

Should he fail to ensure Zuma is arrested by midnight on Wednesday, Cele could face a possible contempt of court charge himself.

The former statesman failed to hand himself over to police on Sunday, initiating the police process unfolding now.

Zuma’s legal team on Tuesday tried to convince the Pietermaritzburg high court to stay his arrest until the Constitutional Court hears his rescission application next week.

His lawyer, advocate Dali Mpofu, was at pains on Tuesday trying to explain to judge Bhekisisa Mnguni why he believes his lower court has jurisdiction over a matter handed down by a higher court, namely the Constitutional Court. Mnguni reserved his judgment until Friday, leaving everyone guessing what is likely to happen on Wednesday.

This is a developing story.​

TimesLIVE

