Concourt exceeded the bounds of the Constitution by slapping Zuma with direct imprisonment without trial – Mpofu

Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal counsel has argued that the Constitutional Court had violated his constitutional rights by not affording him the chance to mitigate his sentence before it slapped him with direct imprisonment for contempt of court.



This comes as Zuma’s rescission application commenced on Monday before the ConCourt where he asked for alternative relief to his 15-month prison sentence which he is currently serving at Estcourt prison in KwaZulu-Natal...