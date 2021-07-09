South Africa

Dali Mpofu: 'Very few understand the difference between fighting a battle & fighting the system'

09 July 2021 - 13:25
Advocate Dali Mpofu represented Jacob Zuma in the high court this week. File picture.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Advocate Dali Mpofu has shared his thoughts on “fighting the system”, claiming many do not “understand the difference between fighting a battle and fighting the system”.

Mpofu represented Jacob Zuma on Tuesday at the Pietermaritzburg high court, where the former president sought to stay the order for his arrest until Monday July 12.

Judge Jerome Mnguni dismissed Zuma's application with costs on Friday. 

The Constitutional Court earlier found Zuma guilty of contempt of court, after he defied its ruling to appear at the state capture inquiry.

Zuma also approached the apex court with an application to have the judgment rescinded. This will be heard on Monday.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Mpofu said fighting the system brought a much sweeter victory.

Zuma was taken to Estcourt Correctional Centre this week, where he will stay until the ConCourt hearing on Monday. 

Mpofu had not responded to questions sent by TimesLIVE at the time of publishing. Any comment will be included once received.

