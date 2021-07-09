Zuma to spend first weekend in jail after court dismisses his application for stay of arrest

Former president Jacob Zuma will spend his first weekend in prison after his application for stay of arrest was dismissed by the Pietermaritzburg high court on Friday.

The matter was heard on Tuesday.

Without reading the full judgment on Friday morning, judge Bhekisisa Mnguni announced that “the application is dismissed with costs and such costs to include those occasioned by the employment of senior counsel”.

The interdict application has been part of Zuma’s multipronged approach to avoid jail time as he is currently launching an application before the Constitutional Court which sentenced him to 15 months in prison for contempt of court relating to his refusal to testify before the Zondo commission.

The ConCourt had ordered that Zuma be apprehended and sent to jail by the police by Wednesday if he did not hand himself over by Sunday when it sentenced him last week.