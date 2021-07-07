Commission tells court Zuma can't continue breaking the law
Former president Jacob Zuma is a repetitive, recalcitrant law breaker who must be jailed for 15 months as per the Constitutional Court order.
This was the salvo fired by state capture commission Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC as he tore into Adv Dali Mpofu SC’s application in the Pietermaritzburg high court to suspend the ConCourt’s order to arrest Zuma by midnight on Wednesday...
