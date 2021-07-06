Arrest would prejudice Zuma, Mpofu tells high court

Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal counsel has argued before the Pietermaritzburg high court that Zuma would be prejudiced if he were to be arrested on Wednesday while he still stood a chance of successfully having his 15-month sentence rescinded.

Zuma approached the high court to interdict his imminent arrest after he refused to hand himself over to the police to be directed to a prison where he would start serving the sentence handed down by the Constitutional Court last week for contempt of court.

Zuma’s lawyer advocate Dali Mpofu SC told the court that the police had already found it necessary to push for his arrest to be put in abeyance, pending his application before the apex court. The matter will be heard on Monday.

Mpofu said the ruling on the application could take months before it is delivered and that this would lead to Zuma being prejudiced and his rights violated if he were to languish in jail before the matter was concluded.

“What the court is now being asked to do is that for all that period between now and the hearing and between the hearing and the judgment months down the line, the applicant must be sitting in jail without ever sitting in any trial and only thereafter if the judgment is set aside then he must be released. What is that?” Mpofu asked.