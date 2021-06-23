Crowd pushes at Free State school gate to get inside for vaccines
Vaccination of teachers and education staff got off to a rocky start in Bloemfontein, Free State, as more people arrived than anticipated, causing overcrowding and fear that a vaccination site could become a super spreader.
Teachers and staff arrived at Gonyane Primary School for vaccination as early as 7am. The number picked up as the morning continued and ended up crowding the entrance of the vaccination site with no social distancing being observed...
