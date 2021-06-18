'All provinces are in trouble,' health department tells parliament

“Covid-19 cases have continued to increase for the sixth consecutive week. The new Covid-19 related deaths increased by 47.85% in the past seven days to 791 from 535 in the preceding seven days,” said Thulare, adding that there were 64 healthcare workers who tested positive in the past seven days.

On vaccinations, she said a total of 3,574,318 people had registered on the electronic vaccination data service (EVDS), the majority of those being above the age of 60.

Those over 60 will be vaccinated until July 16 and a process to begin vaccinating those who are 40 and above is about to begin.

A total of more than 1.9 million people have been vaccinated countrywide, 479,000 healthcare workers have been vaccinated under the J&J Sisonke trial, while more than one million have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The department is expecting a total of 31 million doses of the J&J vaccine and 30 million Pfizer vaccines. A further 1.3 million Pfizer doses are expected to come from the Covax facility.

This week the country is expected to receive 300,000 doses from J&J and more than 600,000 from Pfizer.

“Next week Monday we will receive 1.2 million from J&J and 1.2 million from Pfizer. The Pfizer from the Covax facility will arrive on June 28,” she said.

She said the government was still in discussion with both Pfizer and J&J on the scheduling of the vaccines.

There are 576 vaccination sites countrywide.