J&J vaccines in EC to be destroyed

Aspen to manufacture new batch for Africa

About 2m Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines manufactured in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape will be destroyed because one batch was regarded as contaminated by authorities in the US.



Briefing media at the Group of Seven rich nations summit in England, President Cyril Ramaphosa last night said: “I’m told they [Aspen] have to dispose of those they have already manufactured. They are going to start all over again with another batch…”..