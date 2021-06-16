EFF won’t comply with level 3 laws even if it means jail time, says Malema in fiery Youth Day address

“The Russians have offered vaccine but they refused it. We want our country back. Let us go and reclaim our country from Ramaphosa. If it means death, so be it. If it means prison, we will wait with honour because prison for revolutionaries is an honour. Only cowards will be scared of prison,” he told supporters.

He said the country’s youth had nothing to celebrate as unemployment statistics had reached an all-time high of 64%. To rectify this, the economy needed to be opened and the nation vaccinated, according to Malema.

“The unemployed youth of SA need jobs. Level 3 will not give them jobs, reducing gatherings will not give them jobs. What will give them jobs is a vaccine and opening of the country so they can go hunting. They are not lazy to hunt.

“Let’s take the war to this guy [Ramaphosa]. We gave him a chance for far too long. We have tolerated his nonsense for a very long time. We declare today, here and now on June 16, the same way the youth of 1976 said enough is enough, we will confront this government and protect our youth,” he said.

Malema was speaking outside Uitsig Secondary School, where a pupil was recently assaulted for wearing the party’s regalia. He said this was a shame 25 years into democracy.

“This place is not a school. It is crime scene because racism is a crime,” he said.

Malema also used the rally to launch an attack on the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra). He said his members would protest at the homes of those responsible for vaccines.