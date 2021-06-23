Vaccine stock enough to cover basic education sector – Phaahla

Deputy health minister Joe Phaahla has reassured the nation that government will not run out of vaccines to inoculate teachers and education staff within the stipulated time.



On Wednesday, Phaahla joined basic education minister Angie Motshekga in Tembisa, where the vaccination of basic education staff and teachers began. Government wants to vaccinate all people working in schools and district offices over the next 10 days. The vaccination of the basic education sector uses the Johnson and Johnson jab, which uses a single dose...