Ray of hope as Gauteng teachers line up for jab
Rollout targets 125,934 employees
Gauteng teachers and education staff members came out in numbers for their first day of the covid-19 vaccination. ..
Gauteng teachers and education staff members came out in numbers for their first day of the covid-19 vaccination. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.