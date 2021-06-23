This jab is worth the wait, teachers say
There was a long queue of motorists waiting to be given the Johnson & Johnson jabs
Not even the two-hour long wait could dampen the spirits of Gauteng teachers who showed up for the vaccination drive through at Grace Bible Church in Pimville, Soweto, on Wednesday.
There was a long queue of motorists waiting to be given the Johnson & Johnson jabs. It was only at 15 minutes before 11am when the first car was allowed to drive through. ..
