Letters

Saving lives must be a priority

By Reader Letter - 23 June 2021 - 11:22
We can use the voters' roll of the IEC as added data for vaccination, the writer says.
We can use the voters' roll of the IEC as added data for vaccination, the writer says.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The lives of South Africans are a first priority. The government should go all out, even if it is to take unpopular decisions, to save lives amid strong waves of Covid-19.

It is time that the government should cease to play Africa "Big Brother", and focus its energy to fight the surge of the coronavirus head-on in the country. There is an intricate balance between health and the economy, however, saving lives matters most.

If vaccination is so important in saving lives, why is the government not going out at all costs and pulling up its socks to ensure that everyone is registered for vaccination, even though the vaccines are still in Europe? We can use the voters' roll of the IEC as added data also.

The enforcement of the Covid-19 regulations should take centre stage, without favour and prejudice.

The delay in the vaccination rollout would result in not enough people being vaccinated come the local government elections, as it is alleged that the elections will trigger a fourth wave, followed by a fifth wave in December.

More people will be infected with the virus and in that regard the herd immunity will be a pipe dream.

Rest in peace will be SA's slogan.

Dinyalo Mampane, GaTisane, Limpopo

Ray of hope as Gauteng teachers line up for jab

Gauteng teachers and education staff members came out in numbers for their first day of the covid-19 vaccination.
News
2 hours ago

Vaccine stock enough to cover basic education sector – Phaahla

Deputy health minister Joe Phaahla has reassured the nation that government will not run out of vaccines to inoculate teachers and education staff ...
News
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight