We will build an ethical ANC that acts against corruption without fear or favour: Paul Mashatile

The ANC will follow in the steps of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) in building an ethical organisation that deals with corruption without fear or favour.

That's according to the man behind party finances Paul Mashatile, as the ANC seeks to root out corruption and regain the trust of its members.

The treasurer-general expressed these sentiments on Monday during a dialogue exploring bilateral relations between SA and China — as the CPC marks its centenary.

“We share deep bones of friendship and solidarity with the people of China, although our countries are continents apart, although we have very different histories, there is much that we have in common, and there is much that we can learn from each other.

“As the ANC, we place a high premium on the party-to-party relations we have developed over many years with the Communist Party of China. Going forward it is our intention to strengthen these relations, assured in the knowledge that ours is a shared destiny,” said Mashatile.