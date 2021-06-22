Vaccines for Africa: WHO plans a vaccine tech hub - to be built in SA

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced the establishment of the first messenger RNA (mRNA) technology transfer hub for Covid-19 vaccines - and it will be built in SA.

Among other functions, the hub will allow for manufacturing of vaccines, medicines and other health-related commodities to scale up production.

This was a historic move, which would put Africa on a path to self-determination, said President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Through this initiative and others, we will change the narrative of an Africa that is a centre of disease and poor development. We will create a narrative that celebrates our successes in reducing the burden of disease and in advancing self-reliance and sustainable development. This will enhance our capacity to take responsibility for the health of our people," he said.

Ramaphosa was speaking alongside WHO officials and French President Emmanuel Macron, who attended the briefing virtually.