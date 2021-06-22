Fatal shooting in car park forces closure of Cape Town clinic

"Patients who were inside the facility at the time will be assisted and trauma counselling will be provided to staff and patients."

During the temporary closure, patients could access services at the Vuyani and Masincendane clinics, said Badroodien, adding that council clinics in Weltevreden Valley, Crossroads and Mzamomhle had also recently experienced crime incidents.

"Our health staff have become the targets of hijackings, robbery and abuse," he said.

"It is appalling that the lives of the people who serve our communities and who have stayed standing amid a pandemic are disregarded.

"Nurses and doctors are the fabric that hold us together during this trying time and to put their lives at risk, especially when we need them most, is condemned in the strongest terms.

"Elderly residents, those who are ill, mothers and babies who need medication and life-saving vaccines have been deprived of a facility, even if it’s for a short time."

TimesLIVE