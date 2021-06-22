Heartrending day as families identify miners

The provincial government on Monday led the identification process for the families

It was an emotional day for Tune Sekara as he identified the bodies of four of his relatives — one after another — at the Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp, North West.



Sekara, from Lesotho, was among several families from the neighbouring country who were at the facility to identify their relatives whose decomposed bodies were discovered near an unused mine in Orkney last week...