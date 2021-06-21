Teacher opens assault case after parent pushes her to the ground

A teacher has been left traumatised after she was attacked by a parent in front of her pupils.



The incident happened at Phera Primary School in Tsetse Village near Mahikeng in North West on Monday last week. In the video that has been trending on social media, the 53-year-old teacher is seen standing in the classroom entrance while approached by the parent. After exchanging a few words the parent pokes the teacher in the chest before pushing her, resulting in the teacher falling on her back. ..