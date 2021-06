Booze sales restricted, curfew tightened and size of gatherings reduced: SA moved to lockdown level 3

“The average number of people who die from Covid-19 each day has increased by 48%, from 535 two weeks ago to 791 in the past seven days. With the exception of Northern Cape, all provinces are experiencing rising infections.

“Four provinces — Gauteng, Free State, North West and Northern Cape — are officially in a third wave, while others are approaching that point. The proportion of Covid tests that are positive — the so-called positivity rate — is continuing to rise in Gauteng, Limpopo, Western Cape, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.

“Of these, Gauteng has been the worst hit. It accounts for nearly two-thirds of new cases measured over the last week. The increase in infections in Gauteng is now faster and steeper than it was at the same time in previous waves. Within a matter of days, it is likely that the number of new cases in Gauteng will surpass the peak of the second wave,” he said.

Ramaphosa said that as the country rolls out its national Covid-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures.

TimesLIVE