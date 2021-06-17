7,500 new Covid-19 cases in Gauteng alone as SA records 11,700 infections in 24 hours

SA recorded 11,767 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday.

This was lower than the 13,246 reported on Wednesday, but still “higher than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days”.

The positivity rate of 22.6% — the number of positive results against the number of tests undergone in the same period — was also higher than Wednesday.

There were also 100 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, the NICD said in its latest statistical release.