'Let's market our towns to investors,' Ramaphosa tells ANC members

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa wants party members to push for investment in local governments in the run-up to this year's municipal elections.

“We must market our towns and local government areas to would-be investors with a view to create employment. We must become advocates of investment,” he said.

Ramaphosa was giving a virtual address to the ANC's Norman Mashabane regional conference on Monday, when he spoke about the importance of reviving local economies to create meaningful local jobs.

Key to attracting investors to local municipalities would be electing credible leaders and local government councillor candidates, he said.

“Our people want to see that we are going to deploy capable people who can demonstrate that they can do the work, not just a comrade who knows slogans and to toyi-toyi. That is part of what has been our downfall. We need comrades who will work and will look after the money of the people.

“I want, as we go towards this local government election, as we elect people, let’s elect capable people — the type of mayors or leaders at local government that can go to Gauteng or Cape Town and speak to these companies and be able to say, 'Come and invest',” he said.