Ditsobotla leadership crippled by political interference and intimidation

The provincial government said it had now begun moves to dissolve the embattled council, according to MEC of co-operative governance Mmoloki Cwaile.

Twelve municipal managers, two administrators and two mayors in just five years.



This is the leadership chaos that has marred Ditsobotla local municipality in the North West, where services have collapsed so badly that one of the area's biggest employers, Clover SA recently announced plans to close shop and relocate to KwaZulu-Natal. ..