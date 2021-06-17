Time to put a stop to illegal mining
Once again, yesterday we woke up to headlines about 20 bodies, believed to be of illegal miners popularly known as “zama zamas”, being found.
Police discovered the decomposed corpses in two locations in North West, six were outside an old mine shaft in Orkney and the other 14 were on Ariston Road, close to a railway line...
