Take extra precautions: 13,575 new Covid cases in a day as third wave soars
Gauteng residents contracted 62% of the 13,575 new Covid-19 cases recorded in SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Saturday night.
The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases now stands at 1,810,164.
A further 149 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 58,590.
After Gauteng, the majority of new cases on Saturday were from the Western Cape (11%). North West accounted for 6%; Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4%; Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2%.
TimesLIVE