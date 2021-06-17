Gas explosion suspected to have killed 20 illegal miners
A gas explosion may have caused the deaths of 20 illegal miners whose decomposing bodies were discovered by police in Orkney in the North West.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said police had opened 20 inquest dockets...
