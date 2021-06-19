Promise of help for KZN man living in abject poverty

Mphola sits on the outskirts of town, and to get his pension payout Ngcobo has to cross the river and walk to the bus stop.

Barely able to walk on his own, Ngcobo feeds his 18 chickens in the afternoon with whatever little food he has.

It is one of the many norms and traditions taught to him by his father and grandfather – the livestock always has to be fed, no matter the situation in the home.

“It is a belief that even if death comes to the home, its first target of life should be the livestock, not the human life. I was breeding over 30 goats at some point, but they’ve all been stolen one by one. I have none left now.”

Ngcobo said even though his wife and four children had left the home in search of better living conditions and employment, he did not wish to do the same.

"My children and wife decided to relocate and even tried to take me with them, but I cannot abandon my father’s home. I have to live and die here. That’s what makes me sad the most, that I cannot just go live with my children in flats in the city. But you can see there is nothing for us to keep together. I am failing because I am sick and unwell.

“It breaks my heart because my grandchildren are always keen to visit me here, but there are no rooms for them to hide their heads in their own home. The rituals that we should be doing as a family aren’t being done because of this.”