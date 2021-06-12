Court ruling a victory for tenants who were threatened with banishment or accused of turning against Zulu monarch

The court has directed that all money paid be reimbursed.

For the 2016/2017 year alone, that was R107m and, according to expert reports before the court, there was very little evidence that this money was being used to better the lives of about five million people who live on trust land.

The court has ruled that all leases are now invalid and that the minister of rural development and land reform, Thoko Didiza, who “breached her duties”, reinstate the PTO policy and report back to the court every three months on progress.

Chair of the Ingonyama Trust, former judge Jerome Ngwenya, also came under scrutiny for his role in the lease programme.

The matter, which was argued before judges Isaac Madondo, James Mnguni and Peter Olsen, was brought by the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac), the Rural Women’s Movement and several individuals personally affected by the lease policy.

One, Hluphekile Mabuyakhulu, said she and others were called to a community meeting and told that if they did not sign the leases, they would not be recognised by the king as part of his subjects or community, that their land would be taken away from them, and they would be left on the street to fend for themselves.

Another, Bongani Zikhali, said he only became aware of the fact that he had to pay rent after he signed the lease agreement. He said he went to the trust’s offices in Ulundi for an explanation.

He said had he and others known of the implications, they would not have signed because they were poor and relied on social grants.