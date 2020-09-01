South Africa

Family left homeless after neighbour demolishes house

01 September 2020 - 06:44

A pensioner had to helplessly watch her home being demolished by a neighbour who claimed she had built the house on his father's piece of land.

Nozolani Ligunya had lived in the house for 28 years...

