South Africa

Former illegal occupants mount nightly attacks on elderly owners

Pensioners 'intimidated' for their RDP houses

06 April 2021 - 07:24

An organised group has been terrorising pensioners who were recently allocated RDP houses in Chief Albert Luthuli Park, near Daveyton, on the East Rand, by throwing rocks and petrol bombs.

More than 40 families, mostly the elderly, have been living in fear after they were allocated these houses, which had previously been illegally occupied by the group, which has been intimidating the rightful beneficiaries for weeks now...

