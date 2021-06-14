Land minister seeks meeting with Zulu king over Ingonyama Trust ‘rental’ row

Agriculture, land reform and rural development minister Thoko Didiza says she has “taken it to heart” that she and others who have held the ministerial position “should have done more” to exercise oversight of the Ingonyama Trust and its board.

The minister is seeking a meeting with the Zulu monarch to discuss the matter.

Didiza was reacting to criticism that she “breached her duties” to protect the trust’s land residents after Friday’s Pietermaritzburg high court judgment declared the trust’s policy of forcing people to sign leases to live on their ancestral land to be unlawful.

KwaZulu-Natal deputy judge president Isaac Madondo, with two judges concurring, ruled the leases were unlawful and the trust must pay back the many millions “extracted” from residents.

In terms of a supervisory order, he directed the minister to reinstate the previous “permission to occupy” (PTO) policy and to report back to the court on progress every three months.