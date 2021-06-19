Electrifying kickoff to U.S. Olympic trials, world record shattered

The U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials got off to an electrifying start on Friday, as 2016 gold medalist Ryan Crouser shattered the shot put world record and six-time gold medalist Allyson Felix began her quest to reach a fifth Games.

Crouser exceeded fellow American Randy Barnes' 31-year-old record by 25 centimetres with a 23.37-metre throw, letting out a roar inside the newly renovated Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, to wild applause from fans.

"The second it left my hand I knew it was good," he told reporters.

Felix, 35, the United States' most decorated female track athlete, put up an age-defying performance to win her 400m heat in 51 seconds, as her 2 1/2-year-old daughter Camryn watched and cheered from the stands.

"I’m taking everything in, not taking anything for granted. It’s been a long journey," said Felix, who has stated this will be her last Olympic trials. "I feel at peace with everything and I feel very prepared."