Free State granny tricks drunk house robber to escape brutal attack

Begging for mercy, an 84-year-old Free State pensioner conned a house robber, who had held her captive for six hours, into loosening the ropes he had tied her up with.

“I didn’t know what else to do. I told him my hand was going to fall off. I think because he was drunk he believed me,” Nonnie van Rensburg told TimesLIVE.

She said her ordeal took place on Saturday morning when a robber, who is believed to be linked to at least seven other house robberies in Ventersburg, forced his way into her home.

Van Rensburg, who lives alone, said the attacker repeatedly beat her before tying her up.

“I thought it was my last day on earth. I just prayed to God that if I was to die it would be a quick and painless death.”

Once he had tied her up, the robber ransacked her house.