Land-seizure plans in SA hit major stumbling block

Plans by the ANC to amend the constitution to make it easier to seize land without paying for it have gone awry, because it failed to pin down sufficient support from other parties to push the changes through.

While the radical EFF, the third-largest party, backs expropriation, it says proposals flighted by the ANC don’t go far enough. The main opposition DA and other smaller parties oppose any constitutional changes, which require the backing of two-thirds of lawmakers — a majority the ruling party lacks.

“We as the EFF will not vote for a sell-out amendment which still speaks of compensation,” Julius Malema, the party’s leader, said in a speech to parliament on Wednesday.

“We will not vote for a constitutional amendment which refuses to acknowledge the state custodianship of SA’s land because we know that expropriation of land piece by piece will take us more than 100 years to reclaim our land.”

The ANC decided in 2017 that the constitutional amendments were necessary to address racially skewed land ownership patterns that date back to apartheid and colonial rule, but the process was bogged down by wrangling over the details.